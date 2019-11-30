Police seek witnesses after serious traffic incident

"Police seek witnesses after serious traffic incident near Luggate"

Police are appealing for witnesses following a traffic incident near Luggate on Friday 29 November.

Around 3:30pm the driver of a white Toyota Yaris, a woman in her 60s, was struck by an object that smashed through her windscreen while she was travelling on the Luggate-Cromwell Road, around 2km south of Luggate.

The woman sustained serious facial injuries and was transported to hospital.

The object, which is described as an old brass diesel cap, has been recovered and Police are working to establish where it came from.

The cap is 90 millimetres in diameter, weighs 672g, and has a scalloped edge for gripping and a male thread pattern.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information about where the object may have originated from.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone driving on the Luggate-Cromwell Road yesterday who may have seen the object on the road, or possibly saw it come off a passing vehicle.

Also, anyone with dash-camera footage from the Luggate-Cromwell Road yesterday is asked to get in touch with Police, as the footage may assist with Police enquiries.

If you have information or footage that can assist, contact Police on 105 quoting file number 191130/9827.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

