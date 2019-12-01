Police investigation continues into serious traffic incident

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a traffic incident near Luggate in which a woman was seriously injured.

The woman sustained serious facial injuries when what was described as an old brass diesel cap smashed through her windscreen around 3:30pm on Friday 29 November, while she was travelling on the Luggate-Cromwell Road.

Police would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information so far, which has been helpful to the investigation.

Officers would now like to speak to the driver of a black flat-deck truck which was seen travelling north towards Luggate around the time of the incident.

The truck was described as having an empty deck with a hiab crane at the back.

If you saw a black truck on the Luggate-Cromwell Road around 3-4pm around on Friday 29 November, Police would also like to hear from you.

Witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage that can assist the investigation are asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 191130/9827.





