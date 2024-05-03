Arrests Made In Southern District Organised Crime Operation

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, Southern District Organised Crime Squad

Two people have been arrested in Ashburton overnight in relation to drug offences.

The two men, aged 34 and 35, appeared in Christchurch District Court today facing drug supply and firearms charges and have been remanded in custody.

Following an investigation into drug dealing activities across the region, several search warrants were conducted.

After the arrest was made last night, a further search warrant was executed in Dunedin this morning where a firearm was located.

We have zero tolerance towards drug offending and will continue to take action against those involved.

As the matter is before the courts, Police can not comment further.

