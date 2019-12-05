Police investigating serious incident in Favona

Attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police were notified of a firearms incident at an address in Favona last night at around 9.30pm.

On Police arrival at the scene, a male victim was located with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A scene guard is in place at an address on Calthorp Close and a scene examination is taking place this morning.

Police will remain at the property throughout the day.

Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the offenders involved.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any suspicious activity near Calthorp Close around 9.30pm last night to contact Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

