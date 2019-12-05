Police investigating serious incident in Favona
Thursday, 5 December 2019, 9:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers,
Counties Manukau CIB:
Police were notified of a firearms
incident at an address in Favona last night at around
9.30pm.
On Police arrival at the scene, a male victim was
located with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to
hospital in a critical condition.
He is currently in a
serious but stable condition in hospital.
A scene guard is
in place at an address on Calthorp Close and a scene
examination is taking place this morning.
Police will
remain at the property throughout the day.
Enquiries are
ongoing in relation to the offenders involved.
Police are
appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any
suspicious activity near Calthorp Close around 9.30pm last
night to contact Police.
Anyone with information is urged
to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report
The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet with a view to swiftly implementing changes, such as:
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime
• Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms to facilitate wholesale competition
• Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct
• Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing
“We will look to require that retailers display both regular and premium petrol prices on service station price boards, and I’ll be encouraging retailers to make those changes as soon as possible,” Minister Faafoi said. More>>