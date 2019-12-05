Bike cops helping cyclists

Officer in Charge of Community Wellington City Sergeant Hamish Knight is the latest in a number of officers taking to the screen to show how we keep our communities safe.

Hamish is just one of the officers that has been profiled and in his vlog he highlights the Cops on Bikes initiative that he and his community team have been running since April 2018.

“Cops on Bikes has given us greater accessibility and helps us connect with the community, many of whom use bicycles to get around the CBD,” says Hamish.

Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/VWSl5W06czQ

