Bike cops helping cyclists
Thursday, 5 December 2019, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Officer in Charge of Community Wellington City Sergeant
Hamish Knight is the latest in a number of officers taking
to the screen to show how we keep our communities safe.
Hamish is just one of the officers that has been profiled
and in his vlog he highlights the Cops on Bikes initiative
that he and his community team have been running since April
2018.
“Cops on Bikes has given us greater accessibility
and helps us connect with the community, many of whom use
bicycles to get around the CBD,” says Hamish.
Check out
the video here: https://youtu.be/VWSl5W06czQ
