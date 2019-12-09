Man charged in West Coast homicide investigation
Monday, 9 December 2019, 8:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder following
the death of a West Coast woman this weekend.
Police
located the body of Barbara Ann Quinn, 41, in Notown Road,
Greymouth yesterday afternoon.
A man with moderate
injuries was also found nearby.
He has now been charged
with murder as well as one count of assault, and is due to
appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.
While the
post mortem was completed today, official identification
will take place tomorrow morning.
The investigation team
would like to speak to anyone who was in Notown Road between
midday on Friday 6 December and 3pm on Saturday 7
December.
Information can be provided by calling 105, or
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
