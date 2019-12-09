Man charged in West Coast homicide investigation

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a West Coast woman this weekend.

Police located the body of Barbara Ann Quinn, 41, in Notown Road, Greymouth yesterday afternoon.

A man with moderate injuries was also found nearby.

He has now been charged with murder as well as one count of assault, and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

While the post mortem was completed today, official identification will take place tomorrow morning.

The investigation team would like to speak to anyone who was in Notown Road between midday on Friday 6 December and 3pm on Saturday 7 December.

Information can be provided by calling 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

