Police investigating indecent exposure incident

Police are appealing for information following an incident at Ocean Beach on Tuesday 3 December.

A report was made of a man indecently exposing himself around 2.30pm.

The naked man was seen on the sand dunes performing an indecent act on himself.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and we want to identify this person as soon as possible," says Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses this type of behaviour to contact Police immediately.”

Anyone with information that may assist Police in locating the man is urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





© Scoop Media

