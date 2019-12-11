Police investigating indecent exposure incident
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information following an incident
at Ocean Beach on Tuesday 3 December.
A report was made of
a man indecently exposing himself around 2.30pm.
The naked
man was seen on the sand dunes performing an indecent act on
himself.
“This behaviour is unacceptable and we want to
identify this person as soon as possible," says Detective
Sergeant Darren Pritchard.
“We encourage anyone who
witnesses this type of behaviour to contact Police
immediately.”
Anyone with information that may assist
Police in locating the man is urged to call 105 or
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
