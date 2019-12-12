Safe swimming data available online
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Up-to-date information on water quality at popular
swimming spots around Tairawhiti is now available online.
Council monitors beach water quality every summer but
this year has extended the programme to include more river
swimming sites.
Monitoring will cover 34 sites in rivers
and beaches around the district, with some sites monitored
throughout the duration of summer and others just over
December and January.
Under the Resource Management Act,
Councils are required to carry out monitoring at beaches and
freshwater sites to determine the bacterial risk
grade.
Environmental monitoring team leader Peter Hancock
says while Gisborne beaches generally return a good result
for water quality, estuaries and lagoons can be a poorer
grade.
“Parents may want to think twice before letting
their tamariki swim in these sites, particularly after heavy
rain as runoff from land can cause elevated bacteria levels
for at least 3 days following. Long dry periods can also
affect water quality, when flushing of lagoons and estuaries
occurs less frequently.”
The safe swimming data is
available to the public at http://www.gdc.govt.nz/can-i-swim-here/
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>