Information on seating arrangements for Christmas on the Bay
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council
Timaru District Council is currently carrying out work on
the concrete bleachers in front of the sound shell at
Caroline Bay, prior to the upcoming events season, advises
Council’s Group Manager Commercial & Strategy, Donna
Cross.
“These bleachers are near the end of their life,
and we need to continue to monitor and maintain them to
ensure public safety, such as through precautionary
temporary works.”
This work is being carried out between
scheduled events. “For Christmas on the Bay on 14
December, part of the seating will be out of action.”
Cross says.
“However, we are providing additional seats,
and people who are able are encouraged to bring a rug to sit
on the grass” Cross says.
“We will have this work
completed as soon as we can, and would like to thank people
in advance for their understanding.”
“We hope everyone
enjoys the upcoming
events”.
© Scoop Media
