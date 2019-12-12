Information on seating arrangements for Christmas on the Bay

Timaru District Council is currently carrying out work on the concrete bleachers in front of the sound shell at Caroline Bay, prior to the upcoming events season, advises Council’s Group Manager Commercial & Strategy, Donna Cross.

“These bleachers are near the end of their life, and we need to continue to monitor and maintain them to ensure public safety, such as through precautionary temporary works.”

This work is being carried out between scheduled events. “For Christmas on the Bay on 14 December, part of the seating will be out of action.” Cross says.

“However, we are providing additional seats, and people who are able are encouraged to bring a rug to sit on the grass” Cross says.

“We will have this work completed as soon as we can, and would like to thank people in advance for their understanding.”

“We hope everyone enjoys the upcoming events”.





