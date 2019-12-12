Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dutch Ambassador trades 4 wheels for 2 by cycling to work

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

The Dutch Ambassador to New Zealand Mira Woldberg is walking the sustainable talk by swapping her embassy car for an e-bike and cycling to work from Wadestown each day.

Ambassador Woldberg announced the decision at the recent month-long Greater Wellington Regional Council bike festival.

“The Netherlands Embassy in Wellington is on a ‘mission sustainable’, which means that we have introduced recycling bins like a battery bin and compost bin.

“In the messages that we bring to New Zealand we always talk about the importance of addressing climate change.

“Then I always drove this big BMW – a very old fashioned [form] of transport and I thought this doesn’t really fit the message that we preach.”

Ambassador Woldberg, who comes from a country where even princesses pedal to school, says it is important to lead the way, and that includes being a good influence on Embassy staff members.

“We have two bikes here at the embassy, we started in fact last year with a very nice wooden one, very special… and we have a regular red one. Staff can use [them] to go to meetings that they have and if they want to take it to their house that is also not an issue.

“So that is a way that we try to promote cycling as a means of transport, in the Embassy.”

Ambassador Woldberg says she would encourage other people to try cycle to work, even if it is just one or two days a week.

Greater Wellington Regional Transport Committee Chair Adrienne Staples says when it comes to addressing climate change and traffic congestion the Ambassador is leading by example which is important for our region.

“If more of us make an effort and follow the lead of people like Ambassador Woldberg, by trying to use sustainable forms of transport more often, then the combined effect can really help mitigate the environmental impacts of climate change.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 