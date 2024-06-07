Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
March For Nature, Aotea Square, Midday Saturday 8th June

Friday, 7 June 2024, 1:03 pm
Tomorrow In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Starting At Aotea Square, Thousands Of People Will March Down Queen Street In The March For Nature, A Protest Against The Government’s Fast-track Bill And General ‘war On Nature’.

The March Will Proceed From Aotea Square Down Queen Street At Approximately 1:30pm And, Depending On The Number Of Participants, Will Either End Near Britomart Or On Customs Street.

