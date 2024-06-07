March For Nature, Aotea Square, Midday Saturday 8th June

Tomorrow In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Starting At Aotea Square, Thousands Of People Will March Down Queen Street In The March For Nature, A Protest Against The Government’s Fast-track Bill And General ‘war On Nature’.

Photo supplied

The March Will Proceed From Aotea Square Down Queen Street At Approximately 1:30pm And, Depending On The Number Of Participants, Will Either End Near Britomart Or On Customs Street.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media