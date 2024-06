Serious Crash, SH 3, South Taranaki - Central

State Highway 3 is closed following a serious crash north of Waitōtara.

The crash was reported about 11.55am and involves a passenger vehicle and truck. It occurred between Brewer Road and Trent Street.

Two people are being treated for injures.

Diversions are in place, however motorists are advised to expect delays.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

