Keep your property secure these holidays - Horowhenua

Senior Sergeant Beth Purcell, Prevention Manager South - Horowhenua:

While the holiday season may be on your mind – it’s not the time to relax when it comes to keeping your home and property secure.

Horowhenua Police have seen an increase in burglaries, thefts and dishonesty offences from residential properties over the summer months.

We urge you to be mindful of the following areas so you don't need to call us this summer!

Home security to deter burglars:

• Lock your doors and windows.

• Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables, email images to your home email for vault storage.

• Keep valuables out of sight, i.e.

jewellery, cameras and electronic games.

• Install an alarm system, get sensor lights fitted.

• Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use and don't leave garden tools and mowers outside.

• Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don’t give the burglar a place to hide.

• Keep the house secure when you are out in the garden or yard.

• Note down registrations, descriptions, date, time and place of any suspicious vehicles or people and give us a call.

• Don't leave your vehicle windows down when it's sitting outside your property.

Going on holiday:

• Make arrangements for your mail and newspaper to be stopped or collected by a friend or neighbour.

• Hide valuable items, financial documents and spare keys to vehicles.

• Lock your garages and any sheds.

• Set timer switches on lights and/or radios.

• Don’t mention on your voicemail you will be away from home for a few days.

• Be aware that burglars have access to social media.

If you are going away don’t post this publicly on your social media.

• Get a neighbour or friend to make regulars checks on the property. They can even close curtains in the evening and turn lights on to give the appearance that someone is home.

For information about securing your property visit here.

If anyone observes any suspicious behaviour please contact the Police immediately on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via 105.





© Scoop Media

