Food Bank Drive Compromised by Weather - You Can Still Help

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Upper Clutha Christmas Food Bank Drive

Media Release - for Immediate Release

THURSDAY'S CHRISTMAS FOOD BANK DRIVE COMPROMISED BY WEATHER - BUT YOU CAN STILL HELP FAMILIES IN NEED

[Wanaka, 12:00 17/12/19] The organisers of the Upper Clutha district's Christmas food bank drive, due to take place on Thursday, are "extremely disappointed" to have to cancel the Wanaka segment of this year's street collection - a tradition which has run for 13 years. The decision was made in consultation with local emergency service personnel, who are worried about the safety of volunteers in very wet and windy conditions which are forecasted.

Christmas Food Bank Drive coordinator, Nikki McKay, says that the group had to take a "safety first" approach, especially given our large number of young volunteers.  "We don't want any of our volunteers to be put in danger, so we've had to call off the Wanaka street collection for the first time since 2007 - which is a real shame. But that shouldn't stop people contributing."

"The people of the Upper Clutha are always so generous, and their donations of food and gifts make a HUGE difference to a growing number of families who are really struggling over Christmas. So we are asking that people bring their donations to the Community Networks offices at the new Community Hub on McDougall St this Wednesday or Thursday, so that those in need can still be helped. Our volunteers will still be busy sorting donations at the new Community Hub on Thursday evening"  

Nikki said that for people in Hawea and Luggate and Mt Barker, the collections WILL continue.  "So please have your donations ready on Thursday evening, and listen out for the fire sirens and volunteer vehicles as usual, and bring your donations to the gate."

"This is an awesome community, and we know that this year's Christmas Food Bank Drive will be a success despite the decision we've had to make.  A big thank you to our emergency service personnel and our volunteers, more than 200 of them, and to the hundreds of people who give a little to help those in greatest need in our community."

[Ends]

What you need to know:

- Due to weather, people in Wanaka should take their donations to  Community Networks at the new Community Hub on McDougall St on Wednesday (between 9am and 5pm) or Thursday (between 9am and 7pm)  
-  Donations go towards filling the Christmas hampers that help a significant number of Upper Clutha families who are really struggling, allowing them to have food on their table over the festive season
- The 2019 Harcourts Christmas Food Bank Drive is still taking place in Hawea, Luggate and Mt Barker. People in these areas should expect to hear the sirens in their street as usual on Thursday, and come to the gate with donations.
- Over 200 people volunteer to make this possible each year

