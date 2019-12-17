Firearm incident on Henderson Rd - Hastings

Police are responding to a firearm incident on Henderson Rd in Hastings.

Flaxmere Primary School has gone into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

An adult has reportedly sustained injuries.

Cordons are in place and parents are advised to be patient.

Any further details will be provided as soon as they are available.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

