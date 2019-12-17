Firearm incident on Henderson Rd - Hastings
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a firearm incident on Henderson
Rd in Hastings.
Flaxmere Primary School has gone into
lockdown as a precautionary measure.
An adult has
reportedly sustained injuries.
Cordons are in place and
parents are advised to be patient.
Any further details
will be provided as soon as they are available.
Members of
the public are advised to avoid the area.
ENDS
