Sir James Wattie Place to re-open to vehicles
Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council
Clean-up work will continue overnight and Sir James
Wattie Place is expected to be able to be re-opened to
vehicles only by 9am tomorrow (Thursday,
December 19).
The road was closed after a number of
businesses and the road corridor were contaminated with
asbestos debris from the KiwiRail station fire.
Council
thanks the contractors who have been working for those
businesses and in the road corridor to make the area safe;
many of whom worked nights to achieve this outcome.
There
is still work to be completed, and it is hoped pedestrians
can have access before New Year.
Thank you to the
community and affected businesses for their patience
throughout the
clean-up.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims
A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...
The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>