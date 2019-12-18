Sir James Wattie Place to re-open to vehicles



Clean-up work will continue overnight and Sir James Wattie Place is expected to be able to be re-opened to vehicles only by 9am tomorrow (Thursday, December 19).

The road was closed after a number of businesses and the road corridor were contaminated with asbestos debris from the KiwiRail station fire.

Council thanks the contractors who have been working for those businesses and in the road corridor to make the area safe; many of whom worked nights to achieve this outcome.

There is still work to be completed, and it is hoped pedestrians can have access before New Year.

Thank you to the community and affected businesses for their patience throughout the clean-up.



