Police acknowledges IPCA report on officer who breached trespass

Police acknowledges an IPCA report that found an officer breached a trespass order in Kaingaroa Forest.

The officer was also found to have used a Police vehicle for private use while on duty.

Police conducted an investigation into the officer’s actions and notified the IPCA.

The officer involved has been through an employment process, however Police is unable to detail this for privacy reasons.

He remains a Police employee.

“We have high expectations for our officers and we acknowledge this officer’s behaviour in going into the forest was inappropriate,” says Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor.

“I am confident the officer has taken learnings from this experience.”

