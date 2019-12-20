Name release - Tokomaru Bay homicide investigation

Police are now in a position to name the man found in the burning lounge of his Tokomaru Bay home in the early hours of December 15.

He was 48-year-old Raymond Karl Neilson, and Police continue to investigate the circumstances of his death.

A post-mortem was conducted in Palmerston North on Wednesday, but Police are not in a position to reveal the results of that post-mortem.

“We want people in the Tokomaru Bay community to talk to us directly about Mr Neilson’s death,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford.

“People who know what happened need to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call into the Tokomaru Bay Police Station, or call 105.





