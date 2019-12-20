Name release - Tokomaru Bay homicide investigation
Friday, 20 December 2019, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to name the man found in the
burning lounge of his Tokomaru Bay home in the early hours
of December 15.
He was 48-year-old Raymond Karl Neilson,
and Police continue to investigate the circumstances of his
death.
A post-mortem was conducted in Palmerston North on
Wednesday, but Police are not in a position to reveal the
results of that post-mortem.
“We want people in the
Tokomaru Bay community to talk to us directly about Mr
Neilson’s death,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin
Ford.
“People who know what happened need to come
forward and speak with us.”
Anyone with information is
asked to call into the Tokomaru Bay Police Station, or call
105.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019
This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.
But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>