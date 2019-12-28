Pair charged with murder following Tokomaru Bay homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford:

Two men, aged 29 and 24, have been charged with murder in relation to the death of Raymond Neilson.

Mr Neilson, 48, was found deceased in his Tokomaru Bay home on 15 December 2019.

The pair have been remanded in custody to appear in Gisborne High Court on 3 February 2020.

At this time Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Mr Neilson’s death, however the investigation remains ongoing and we believe there are still people in the community who may have information which can help.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105.

Mr Neilson’s family have expressed their gratitude to the investigation team and the local community for their support through this difficult time.





© Scoop Media

