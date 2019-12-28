Pair charged with murder following Tokomaru Bay homicide
Saturday, 28 December 2019, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford:
Two men, aged
29 and 24, have been charged with murder in relation to the
death of Raymond Neilson.
Mr Neilson, 48, was found
deceased in his Tokomaru Bay home on 15 December 2019.
The
pair have been remanded in custody to appear in Gisborne
High Court on 3 February 2020.
At this time Police are not
seeking anyone else in relation to Mr Neilson’s death,
however the investigation remains ongoing and we believe
there are still people in the community who may have
information which can help.
Anyone with information is
urged to call Police on 105.
Mr Neilson’s family have
expressed their gratitude to the investigation team and the
local community for their support through this difficult
time.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames
Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>