Name release: fatal crash, Rangataiki

Police can now release the names of the two people who died in a crash on SH5 at Rangataiki on Monday.

They were 29-year-old Leo Thomas Chittenden from Napier, and 11-year-old boy Te Whararere Hunuhunu from Optotiki.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.





