Update: Woolston shooting

Detective Sergeant Jo Carolan:

Police are following strong lines of enquiry following a shooting in Woolston, Christchurch last night.

A 29-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder at around 8.20pm, near the intersection of Radley Street and Ferry Road.

He remains in hospital today, in a serious but stable condition.

The offender was travelling in a vehicle and left the scene immediately following the shooting.

Police believe those involved in this incident are known to each other and there is no risk to the general public.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Radley Street/Ferry Road area around the time of the shooting, who may have information which could assist our enquiries.

