Police respond to suspicious deaths - Castlepoint

Wairarapa Police have responded to a firearms incident at a residential address near Castlepoint this morning at 5:17 am.

Police can confirm that two people are deceased at the scene and are treating the deaths as suspicious.

The two people involved were known to each other and Police do not believe there is any further risk to the community.

Police are likely to be at the scene for a number of days whilst they investigate exactly what occurred this morning.





