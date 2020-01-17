Significant delays due to vehicle fire on SH1
Friday, 17 January 2020, 6:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Significant delays due to vehicle fire on SH1. - Traffic
delays, Northcote, Auckland - Waitematā"
Police are
advising Auckland motorists to expect significant delays due
to a vehicle fire on State Highway 1, Northcote, near the
Esmonde Road off-ramp.
Lanes three and four are currently
closed in both directions, however traffic is flowing
southbound.
Motorists are advised to take an alternative
route or delay
travel.
Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>