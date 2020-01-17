Significant delays due to vehicle fire on SH1

Police are advising Auckland motorists to expect significant delays due to a vehicle fire on State Highway 1, Northcote, near the Esmonde Road off-ramp.

Lanes three and four are currently closed in both directions, however traffic is flowing southbound.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route or delay travel.

