Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Summary of activity 18-19 January 2020



A summary of the action from the SLSNR beaches over the weekend follows.

Summary - Sunday 19 January 2020

A great day on the beaches with large crowds. Most beaches on the west coast patrolled past 5pm with Kariaotahi, Piha and United North Piha patrolling to 6pm while Muriwai and Bethells closed their flags at 6.30pm. Surf conditions were weak and lifeguards had a relatively quiet day. Clubs that stood out were Far North with two rescues and two assists (no assistance from Surf Com needed) and Muriwai with four rescues (two body-boarders and two swimmers returned to shore by IRB), six assists (swimmers tubed in by guards in shallow water), one major first-aid (a torn Achilles) and four minor first-aids (cuts to feet). There was also a rescue at Kariaotahi where a swimmer was returned to shore by IRB with no follow-up required.

Orewa lifeguards requested an ambulance for a man with a dislocated shoulder and United North Piha was involved in a situation when an 81-year-old man appeared to suffer a heart attack off the beach at Piha. United guards prepared the helipad and a lifeguard escorted flight medics to the patient, who remained conscious and went to hospital with no resuscitation needed.

Although Bethells only had one minor first-aid their 32 guards on patrol performed a massive 128 preventative actions (PA's) involving almost 400 people and logged more than 230 patrol hours.

Statistics - Sunday 19 January 2020

No. of people rescued 7

No. of people assisted 9

No. of major 1st aids 6

No. of minor 1st aids 21

No. of searches 0

No. of PA's 420

No. of Public Involved 2169

Peak headcount 12870

Total hours worked 1826.25

No. MDT Jobs 2

Summary - Saturday 18 January 2020

A similarly fine and busy day at the beaches, with six rescues, three of those at Raglan where the patients were swept into a hole by the south-bound current.

The Support 1 team also performed two assists near the helipad at United North Piha.

Statistics - Saturday 18 January 2020

No. of people rescued 6

No. of people assisted 14

No. of major 1st aids 0

No. of minor 1st aids 15

No. of searches 3

No. of PA's 770

No. of Public Involved 4301

Peak headcount 11728

Total hours worked 1296.45

No. MDT Jobs 0



Statistics - weekend total for 18-19 January 2020

No. of people rescued 13

No. of people assisted 23

No. of major 1st aids 6

No. of minor 1st aids 36

No. of searches 3

No. of PA's 1190

No. of Public Involved 6470

Peak headcount 24598

Total hours worked 3122.7

No. MDT Jobs 2

