Homer Tunnel - update - Tunnel closed, Milford Sound
Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 5:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency New
Zealand at the Homer Tunnel in Milford Sound.
Police were notified at 3:43 pm, the tunnel is currently
closed and is likely to remain closed for the next couple of
hours.
NZTA will be updating their website with
updates every hour: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/.
If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>