Homer Tunnel - update - Tunnel closed, Milford Sound

Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the Homer Tunnel in Milford Sound.

Police were notified at 3:43 pm, the tunnel is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for the next couple of hours.

NZTA will be updating their website with updates every hour: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/.

