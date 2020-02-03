Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coast to Coast and Buller Marathon to affect traffic

Monday, 3 February 2020, 10:35 am
Press Release: NZTA

3 February 2020

Coast to Coast and Buller Marathon affecting traffic this weekend

Two sporting events on the West Coast this weekend will cause some traffic delays and require people to plan ahead if they want to avoid delays.

Given it is Waitangi Day on Thursday, some people may take a long weekend so please take extra care on these routes and be aware of the closures in advance, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

Coast to Coast multi-sport 243km traverse of the South Island

The Coast to Coast multi-sport race affects the area from Kumara Junction (near the start point) along SH73, Kumara Junction to Jacksons.

This part of the road is used in the first cycle leg of the race, says Ms Forrester. (See map below for sections of the race.)

SH73 will be closed to traffic from 6 am to 9 am on Friday, 7 February and again on Saturday, 8 February, 5 am to 8 am.

The detour route goes from Jacksons via Moana and Stillwater to State Highway 7 and Greymouth.

Road safety work currently being completed on SH73 at places like the Waimakariri Bluffs will be stopped for the duration of the weekend.

People are encouraged to take care around cyclists on the race to the finish line at Christchurch’s Pier on New Brighton Beach.

