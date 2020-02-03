Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Make it an extra-long weekend at Splash Planet

Monday, 3 February 2020
Hastings District Council

With many people, visitors and locals alike, taking the opportunity to enjoy an extra-long Waitangi Day weekend – Splash Planet will remain open throughout the public holiday through till Sunday February 9.

Open seven days a week for most of its summer season, Splash Planet will reduce its hours from February 10 to April 13 (Easter Monday), open weekends only from 10am to 5:30pm.

Each year, visitors from near and far flock to this popular outdoor facility in the heart of Hastings to cool off and have fun in the sun.

More than 100,000 people have gone through the gates each summer over the last few years, and this summer has been no different. To date the busiest single day was January 25 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend) with an incredible 3,333 visitors, and with the hot temperatures expected to continue, bumper crowds are expected on Waitangi Day and through the weekend.

Hastings District Council group manager Alison Banks said “with a positive weather forecast and the number of events attracting many visitors to Hastings it is time to break tradition and keep Splash open till the end of Easter. We have started another recruitment drive so if you are looking for weekend work, are a qualified life guard or keen to work as a park host get in contact with council’s HR team or the Splash Planet manager.”

For those of you wanting a day out when it’s hot outside there’s nothing like taking the family to enjoy the thrilling water rides includes the Double Dipper, Sky Castle Screamer and Master Blaster, or if that’s not your thing a cruise down the Lazy River.

The youngest in the family can enjoy the Pirate Fortress Toddler Island and Tiny Town, while the older kids can also have a go on the Bumper Boats, Formula Fun Karts, Kayaks and Jungle Jeeps.

Whatever your age, a gentle ride around the facility on the Fantasyland Express is a must, while the Mini Golf is a chance to let off steam with some friendly competition.

Go to www.splashplanet.co.nz to find out all you need to know about a visit to this iconic Hastings fun park.


