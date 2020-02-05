Westpac supports customers in flood-hit areas of Southland

5 February 2020

Westpac customers affected by severe flooding in parts of Northern Southland, West Otago and Fiordland can now apply for a financial relief package.

A range of possible support options are available for both business and personal customers. These may include:

- A temporary overdraft facility;

- Suspension of principal loan payments for up to three months;

- Deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months.

Customers requiring access to term deposit funds should also contact us to discuss options.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says staff are monitoring the situation closely.

“This is a stressful time for people in Southland, particularly around Gore,” Ms Dellabarca says.

“We know it’s a very resilient community, but many people are suffering major disruption to their daily lives and businesses, so we’re making sure they’ll have what they need to get back on their feet.”

Affected customers can call us on 0800 606 606 to discuss their needs. They can also visit us in-branch, provided it is safe for them to do so. Our Gore branch is closed today due to flooding but our Winton and Balclutha branches remain open.

