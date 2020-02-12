Community invited to take part in Airport Impact Assessment

The public engagement phase of the airport impact assessments gets underway next week, with MartinJenkins seeking community views on possible future options for the district’s airports.

With an online survey available from mid-February, MartinJenkins is hoping to hear from a broad range of participants. Anyone is able to complete the survey and locals without Internet access are welcome to complete the survey at the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s offices on Gorge Road (Queenstown) and Ardmore Street (Wānaka).

The online survey is complemented by a series of seven focus groups the MartinJenkins project team is holding in both Wānaka and Queenstown. The focus groups are designed to allow for deep discussion of topics and for this reason the number of places is limited. Recognising that capacity means that not everyone can join these focus groups, participants have been identified to provide a representative cross-section of the district’s community and diverse perspectives, including schools, health care providers, ethnic and religious groups, commercial and business groups, youth groups, community associations, central government, tourism operators, property developers, airport user groups, advocacy groups, and Iwi.

While the engagement is being run independently by MartinJenkins, QLDC is encouraging as many people in the community as possible to participate and have their say. The survey will be open for a three-week period and will be available via the QLDC Let’s Talk site.

Early insights and key themes from the engagement will be provided to Councillors along with findings from the economic and social impact assessments, by early March. The final report will be presented in early May. These early insights and the final report will help to inform Council’s decision-making for the next Queenstown Airport Corporation Statement of Intent and the draft Spatial Plan.





© Scoop Media

