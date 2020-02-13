Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Hui And Support For Those Impacted By Coronavirus

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

A series of community hui for workers and employers impacted by the Coronavirus will be held as part of a regional response to support Tairāwhiti communities.

Yesterday a Regional Leaders Governance group met to discuss the effects so far and how key agencies will work together to support those affected.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz has been appointed regional spokesperson for the group and says the wellbeing of our residents remains the key priority.

“We are closely involved in monitoring this situation and responding in practical ways to support our people. This is having a big impact on our region – particularly in the forestry and fisheries industries at the moment. We encourage anyone who is feeling the impact of this to reach out for help.”

The governance group includes Gisborne District Council, Eastland Port, Eastland Group, Eastland Wood Council, Ministry for Social Development, Te Puni Kōkiri, Trust Tairāwhiti and Ministry for Primary Industries.

Trust Tairāwhiti is hosting a meeting with business owners and contractors tomorrow to discuss issues around employee wellbeing, financial support and short-term employment options.

Representatives from accountancy firms, lending institutions, the health sector and IRD will be there to provide information.

Various agencies will also visit the East Coast next week for a series of Rural Roadshows to talk to whanau, contractors and employees with any support they may need.

The Rural Roadshows start on February 18 at Wharekahika and Tikitiki, before moving to Ruatoria and Tokomaru Bay on February 19.

Mayor Stoltz says it is crucial our East Coast communities get support and information during this time.

“People north of Uawa are likely to feel the effects of this for longer. We are collecting data relevant to Tairāwhiti to provide back to central Government and give a clear message we need more support for our region.”

The Regional Leaders Governance group will meet again next week and provide an update to the community.

For up to date information, key agency contacts and details on the upcoming roadshows, visit our website

