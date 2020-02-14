Comedian, Journalist And Chef To Celebrate #eachforequal At Kapiti IWD Event

Kāpiti, 14 February 2020, Kapiti - Wellington Paranormal star Karen O’Leary, international journalist Victoria

Gaither and celebrated chef Helen Turnbull from Kāpiti restaurant 50/50 will celebrate #eachforequal at

Kāpiti’s annual International Women’s Day event on 6 March 2020.

Co-hosted by the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Group and Kāpiti Rotary, the

internationally recognised event will raise funds for the Kāpiti Women’s Centre.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce says the event recognises the importance of a diverse

and equal business community.

“We are pleased to have such a high calibre of speakers involved to inspire our business community about

what #eachforequal means to them. Through our event, we want to encourage our members and the wider

community to consider how practising #eachforequal could benefit their businesses, employees and the wider

community," says Jacinda Thorn

Annemarie Tiffen, President of Kāpiti Rotary Club, says they are proud to celebrate IWD.

“Eachforequal sits very well with our 2020 ‘Rotary connects the world’ theme. Rotary actively encourages

equality and balance,” says Annemarie Tiffen.

This year’s speakers come from diverse backgrounds, and each offers unique perspectives:

Victoria Gaither is an African American Journalist from Washington DC who created and produced ‘At

Home with Victoria’ a show that focuses on women’s issues, the work of nonprofit organisations and

community stories.

Karen O’Leary made her acting debut in Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement ’s cult classic 'What We Do

In the Shadows'. Karen has also appeared on Have You Been Paying Attention, Seven Sharp and Anika

Moa Unleased and has recently joined the Alternative Commentary Collective.

Helen Turnbull is the chef and owner of Paraparaumu restaurant, 50-50 and trained alongside Gordon

Ramsey. Her team is also catering this year’s event

The Kapiti IWD event will be held on Friday 6 March 2020 at 12.00-2.00 pm at Southwards Theatre. Purchase

tickets here Register here.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment

and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in

Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and

support from our local membership.

© Scoop Media

