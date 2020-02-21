Body Located Near Somme Parade, Whanganui
The Police
Dive Squad has located a body near Somme Parade in Whanganui
today. The body is believed to be that of a person who
was reported missing while swimming near Somme Parade
yesterday evening. The death will be referred to the
Coroner. Our thoughts are with the person’s family
at this difficult
time.
