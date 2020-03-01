Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 2, Haywards - Wellington
Sunday, 1 March 2020, 6:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in a critical
condition following the earlier collision.
SH2 between
the Haywards Interchange and Silverstream has now been
reopened for northbound traffic.
Police would like to
thank motorists for their
patience.
