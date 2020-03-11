Elevated E Coli Levels Found In The Taylor River

Marlborough District Council’s weekly monitoring of coastal and river swimming sites around the region has found unusually high E. coli concentrations in one part of the Taylor River.

The area covers about 1.5km of river upstream of the amphitheatre in Blenheim, up to Murphys Creek where it joins the Taylor at the old flax mill (see map).

Environmental Scientist Steffi Henkel says the Council has decided to extend the length of the Taylor River that is considered unsafe for swimming.

“We are investigating the source of the contamination but in the meantime we advise people not to swim and avoid contact with the water in this part of the river. We have also put up warning signs.”

“Although the swimming guidelines are based on the risk level for our most vulnerable people, such as young children and people with pre-existing conditions, dog owners should also be cautious and try to avoid their pets swimming or drinking from this part of the river.”

Further information on the Council’s water testing regime is available at www.lawa.org.nz

