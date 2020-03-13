St Patrick’s Festival To Go Ahead In Auckland

The St Patrick's Festival is proceeding as planned in Auckland this Saturday, March 14.

The Ministry of Health does not currently advise altering arrangements for public events, however, we continue to monitor their updates and advice on novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The St Patrick's Festival Trust acknowledges the decision to cancel the Pasifika Festival over specific concerns from MFAT and MBIE about the risk of coronavirus spreading to the Pacific Islands.

The latest Ministry of Health advice is that New Zealand does not have a community outbreak of COVID-19 and the risk of a community outbreak is very low. On that basis, the Trust has decided to proceed with the Hugh Green Group St Patrick's Parade and Irish Music and Dance Festival on Queen Street on Saturday from midday.

The St Patrick's Festival Trust is advising people who feel unwell to not attend the event and contact Healthline's dedicated COVID-19 phoneline on 0800 358 5453 if they have any concerns.

All festival-goers are being asked to follow the recommended hygiene practice and advice on close contact from the Ministry of Health.

The St Patrick’s Parade will commence on Queen Street, Central Auckland at midday, Saturday 14th March. Celebrations will continue after the parade at the Irish Music and Dance Festival outside Auckland Town Hall, from 12:30pm – 3:30pm.

