Police Seek Witnesses To Napier Stabbing

Hawke's Bay Police are seeking the occupants of a blue vehicle, who we believe witnessed a stabbing outside the Te Awa dairy on Saturday morning.

At around 11am on Saturday 21 March, a woman was stabbed multiple times on Ellison Street, Napier.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in the Napier District Court on 8 April 2020.

The victim remains in Hawke's Bay hospital with serious injuries.

“We are attempting to identify the driver and occupants of the blue car (pictured), who we believe drove past the victim’s car and may have seen aspects of the attack,” Detective Sergeant Craig Vining says.

“It’s important that we identify these people and speak to them as potentially crucial witnesses.”

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact Police immediately on 105 quoting file number 200321/1983

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

