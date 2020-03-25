Have You Seen Wayne McGillen?

Police continue to appeal for any information that may assist in locating missing 53-year-old Wayne McGillen.

He left Napier on the morning of Thursday 19 March in his white Mazda Bounty ute (pictured) - registration LPQ28.

Wayne was planning to hunt in the Kaweka Ranges and was traveling to the Makahu Road area.

He was expected to return to Napier on Saturday 21 March.

Wayne is a Type 1 diabetic and Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

If you have seen Wayne, his vehicle, or have any information that may assist in locating him, please contact Hawke's Bay Police on 06 831 0700 or 105.

