Statement From Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan says his thoughts are with the family and friends of the Kāpiti Coast resident who died from COVID-19 complications in Wellington Hospital yesterday.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the man,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“We are a tightknit community and I know many will feel the effects of this loss, particularly in our Raumati's Coastal Villas community.

“I’d also like to extend our gratitude on behalf of our community to all the healthcare providers involved for their dedication and compassion.

“To our wider community, I know this news will be distressing and feel very close to home. Now more than ever, I encourage you to be kind, be calm and follow the rules.

“We still have a long way to go in our fight against COVID-19 and now is not the time to become complacent.”

