Illegal Hunting, North Canterbury

A 33-year-old firearms licence holder from North Canterbury has been charged after illegally hunting on Department of Conservation land in the Lewis Pass area.

The man drove approximately 230km on a round trip for a four-day hunt from Monday to Thursday last week.

The man has been charged with obstructing a medical officer of health and unlawful hunting and is due to appear in court in June 2020.

"Police are and will continue to take breaches seriously," says Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper.

"If you're thinking of going hunting during Alert Level 3, be sure to follow the strict rules.

You can hunt on private land within your region, but not on public conservation land."

"Police will have the discretion to take the appropriate action against anyone flouting Alert Level 3 restrictions."

For more information regarding hunting during Alert Level 3 please visit: https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/alert-level-3/

Attributed to Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper.

© Scoop Media

