Fatal House Fire, Whangateau
Sunday, 3 May 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a house fire at a
residential address on Birdsall Road, Whangateau last
night.
Police were notified of the fire at 6:54
yesterday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand also
attended.
Police will be making further inquiries
today into the cause of the
fire.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more