Have You Seen Shane Hodges?

Police would like to hear from anyone with information on the whereabouts of 49-year-old Shane Hodges, who has been reported missing from his home in Thames.

Shane has not been seen since about 10am yesterday and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He is about 178cm tall, and of thin build.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black skivvy/turtleneck, and a black leather vest.

He has brown hair but shaves his head.

If you have seen this man since 10am yesterday, please call Police on 105 and quote event number P042016088.

