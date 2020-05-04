Have You Seen Shane Hodges?
Monday, 4 May 2020, 4:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to hear from anyone with information on
the whereabouts of 49-year-old Shane Hodges, who has been
reported missing from his home in Thames.
Shane has
not been seen since about 10am yesterday and his family is
concerned for his wellbeing.
He is about 178cm tall,
and of thin build.
He was last seen wearing black
trousers, a black skivvy/turtleneck, and a black leather
vest.
He has brown hair but shaves his head.
If
you have seen this man since 10am yesterday, please call
Police on 105 and quote event number
P042016088.
