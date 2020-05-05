Third Person Charged With Murder Of Angela Blackmoore

Detective Sergeant Todd Hamilton:

Police have today charged a third person with the murder of Angela Maree Blackmoore.

Angela was 21 years old when she died after being viciously assaulted at her home in Wainoni, Christchurch on 17 August 1995.

Two people, a man and a woman in their 40s, were charged with Angela’s murder last October following a renewed appeal for information.

The man has since pleaded guilty to her murder and is awaiting sentence.

Today, detectives have arrested a 47-year-old man who is due to appear in Queenstown District Court tomorrow, May 6, charged with murder.

We continue to support Angela’s family and loved ones through this process.

As this remains before the courts, we are not in a position to make any further comment.

© Scoop Media

