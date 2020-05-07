Arrests Made Following BBQ Thefts

Counties Manukau Police have made two arrests so far in relation to a significant burglary involving the theft of dozens of barbeques from the Flat Bush Mitre 10 Mega store overnight on Monday.

Two search warrants were executed on Wednesday and four of the stolen barbeques were recovered.

A 31-year-old male has appeared in the Manukau District Court charged with burglary and a 59-year-old female has also appeared at Manukau District Court charged with receiving stolen property.

Police enquiries are ongoing into the remainder of the stolen BBQ’s and Police would like to thank those members of the public who have already contacted us with information relating to the whereabouts of the BBQ’s.

Anyone who becomes aware of new Weber or Everdure barbeques being offered for sale at a cheap price, whether they are approached by someone or if they see them being listed online on platforms such as Facebook marketplace, should contact the Counties Manukau East Tactical Crime Unit by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200505/8672.

Any information will be treated in confidence.

Anonymous reports can also be made to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111

