Police Seeking Help In Relation To Masterton Assault

Police investigating an assault on a woman in Masterton earlier this month are seeking help from the public.

Around 7:30pm on Friday 1 May, a woman was approached by an older male who had previously been sitting on the softball park bleachers by Harley Street.

After asking her for a lighter, he then assaulted and pulled her to the ground.

A passing vehicle’s lights appeared to startle the male which gave the victim the opportunity to run away.

She suffered minor injuries which did not need medical treatment.

“This was an unprovoked attack and we’re asking for the public’s help to identify this offender so this does not happen to anyone else,” says Detective Sergeant Dean Cadwallader.

The man is described as average to tall in height, in his 30s or 40s, with olive skin.

He was of slim build and had dark brown hair about chin length, sticking out from under a beanie with either light highlights or grey streaks.

The man had short stubble, and wore his black beanie with the front rolled up.

He was also wearing a lightweight black sports jacket or windbreaker with a zip at the front, a light grey or dirty white hoodie underneath, blue jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a white reuseable plastic shopping bag.

Anyone who may have seen what happened, or has any information which could help Police, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Cadwallader at Masterton Police Station on (06) 370 0300.

