Waiotapu Wonderland Welcomes First Visitors Post-lockdown

ONE of New Zealand’s most iconic tourist attractions, Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland of Rotorua, has reopened for visitors on the first day of Alert Level 2.

The geothermal park welcomed its first visitors at 10.00am and will remain open until 4.00pm daily.

Waiotapu, featuring the world-famous Champagne Pool, is one of the first visitor activities to get back to business.

“Our staff are ready to welcome visitors and get our sector back on its feet,” Waiotapu General Manager Mericia Waqanimaravu says.

“We know people want to experience the beautiful geothermal features and native bush walks that have inspired the world for more than 100 years.

“Waiotapu is the perfect outing for families who’ve been stuck at home for the past six weeks. Waiotapu’s operations comply with all of the protocols required by Level 2, including contact tracing to keep people safe.

Tickets to the park must be purchased online at www.waiotapu.co.nz.

Sculptured out of volcanic activity and thousands of years in the making, Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland is one of New Zealand’s most colourful and diverse geothermal sightseeing attractions, extending over 18 sq km.

Visitors are introduced to a uniquely different natural landscape – the key to what you see lies below the surface in one of the most extensive geothermal systems in New Zealand.

Trip Advisor called Waiotapu, which attracted thousands of visitors a year before the lockdown, “one of the most surreal places on earth.”

