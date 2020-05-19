Incident - Karekare Beach
Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has died following an
incident at Karekare beach in West Auckland earlier this
afternoon.
A group of four teenagers were reported to
be in trouble after being stuck in a rip shortly after
midday.
Three out of the four people have managed to
make it back to shore with one person requiring
treatment.
A fourth person was rescued from the water
by lifeguards.
They were airlifted to Auckland
Hospital in a critical condition however they have sadly
died.
