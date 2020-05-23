Further Resources Deployed In Search For Missing Trampers
Saturday, 23 May 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A team from Alpine Cliff Rescue Mt Cook has now joined
the team of volunteers, Police, NZDF, USAR and FENZ already
in the field to assist with the search for missing trampers
Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds today.
Weather
conditions are being monitored and Police are now making
plans for incoming bad weather, which may affect search
capabilities over the next few days.
Police continue
to ask for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb,
Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since 8 May to get in
touch.
Anyone with information should contact Police
on 105 and quote event number
P042228949.
