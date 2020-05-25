Search For Missing Trampers Suspended Due To Conditions
Monday, 25 May 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The search for missing trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica
O'Connor has been suspended today.
Unfavourable
conditions overnight and today have meant both air and
land-based searches are not safe.
Planning is underway
for a return to the field once conditions have
improved.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more