Tūranga Mahi: Iwi Hauora Representation Role

The Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Trusts are on the lookout for iwi members with a passion for, and knowledge of, the needs of our iwi community, particularly as it pertains to their health and well being.

Now more than ever, it is important we are at the table to have input when it comes to whānau hauora. We are currently seeking a representative for the the Iwi Health Board, which advises the Nelson Marlborough DHB, and Te Piki Oranga.

You will be responsible for putting the Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō point of view across and periodically providing reports to the Trusts to apprise them of developments in this sector. Meetings are held in Te Tauihu (generally monthly) with meeting fees available, and the iwi will provide support to the individual appointed (including travel etc). Due to the locality, iwi members who are resident in Te Tauihu are preferred.

If you are interested, please send your curriculum vitae and cover letter indicating why you are interested in the role to office@ngatiapakiterato.iwi.nz by Friday, June 19. Or for further information, give us a call at the Blenheim office on 0800 578 900.

