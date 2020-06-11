Water Meter Installation In Renwick And Havelock Almost Complete

Metered water is just around the corner for Havelock and Renwick residents, with water meter installations in the two towns almost complete.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney says work on the project began in July last year and was originally expected to take nine months to complete; however the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a slight delay.

“As soon as New Zealand moved to Alert Level 3, Fulton Hogan resumed work on the project, finishing off the meter box and manifold installation so that the water meters can be installed,” Mr Rooney said.

“All meters are now expected to be installed and the first meter reading taken at the end of July rather than June. This will provide Council with an initial reading and thereafter meters will be read on a regular basis to provide residents with a comparison between winter and summer demand.

“After each meter reading, residents will be provided with an indicative water usage statement which will detail their water consumption prior to charging beginning next year. Residents can expect to receive the first indicative invoice at the end of September. This lead-in period will also provide water usage data through a complete summer period, prior to charging starting.”

“The move to metered water comes following public consultation, where a majority of the towns’ residents supported metering,” Mr Rooney said.

“Water meters are the fairest way to pay, as you only pay for the water you actually use, giving you control over your bill. Metering helps secure future water supplies by encouraging people to conserve water. Meters also help to identify leaks and get them fixed quickly.”

The meters have been trialled since 2017.

For more information about the water meter project visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/utilities/water-supplies/domestic-water-metering-in-havelock-and-renwick

